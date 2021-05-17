JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

India's cases decline but WHO expert says positive tests ominously high
Business Standard

Industrialist Siddharth Shriram passes away at 76 due to coronavirus

Shriram had also held administrative positions in various sporting and industry associations. In sports, he was known for his support to golf in particular.

Topics
golf | Usha International

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Siddharth Shriram
Siddharth Shriram

Industrialist and former chairman of Usha International Siddharth Shriram passed away on Monday due to COVID-19, according to people close to the family.

Shriram (76), who served as advisor to the board of Usha International after stepping down from executive role, was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon for treatment of COVID-19.

A multi-faceted industrialist, Shriram served as the Chairman of Mawana Sugars Ltd besides being the Chairman of Usha International, known for its sewing machines and home appliances.

He had led the Usha Internartional group in forming two joint ventures with Japan's Honda for passenger cars and power products.

However, in August 2012, Usha International exited from its then joint venture Honda Siels Cars India, by selling its entire 3.16 per cent stake to the Japanese partner for Rs 180 crore.

Later, last year in April, Honda Motor Co and Usha International terminated their over two-decade old joint venture -- Honda Siel Power Products, thus putting an end to their long relationship.

He was also the chairman of Delhi Policy Group, a think tank with a primary focus on international and strategic issues of critical national interest.

Born on January 18, 1945, Shriram was schooled in Welhem School and the Doon School at Dehradun, graduated in English Literature from St. Stephens College, Delhi University. He was also a Sloan Fellow at MIT, USA.

Shriram had also held administrative positions in various sporting and industry associations. In sports, he was know for his support to golf in particular.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, May 17 2021. 18:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU