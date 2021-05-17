Industrialist Siddharth Shriram passes away at 76 due to coronavirus

-
Industrialist and former chairman of Usha International Siddharth Shriram passed away on Monday due to COVID-19, according to people close to the family.
Shriram (76), who served as advisor to the board of Usha International after stepping down from executive role, was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon for treatment of COVID-19.
A multi-faceted industrialist, Shriram served as the Chairman of Mawana Sugars Ltd besides being the Chairman of Usha International, known for its sewing machines and home appliances.
He had led the Usha Internartional group in forming two joint ventures with Japan's Honda for passenger cars and power products.
However, in August 2012, Usha International exited from its then joint venture Honda Siels Cars India, by selling its entire 3.16 per cent stake to the Japanese partner for Rs 180 crore.
