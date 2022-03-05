Covid-19: Kerala sees 1,836 new cases, four deaths in last 24 hours

-
Kerala reported 1,836 new Covid-19 cases and 124 deaths on Saturday and pushed the total till date to 65,10,681 and 66,136 respectively.
The Health Department said it tested 30,504 samples in the last 24 hours.
Of the deaths, four were reported in the last 24 hours, 37 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 83 were designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the department said.
"Currently, there are 15,825 active cases of which only 8.5 per cent are hospitalised," a press release said.
Ernakulam district reported the most number of patients (350) followed by Thiruvananthapuram (287) and Kollam (163).
Meanwhile, 2,988 recovered from the disease and the total cured so far is 64,27,908.
Out of those found infected, seven reached the State from outside while 1,736 contracted the disease through their contacts. The source of infection of 71 is yet to be traced.
There are 77,683 patients under observation, out of which 1,321 are in isolation wards of hospitals.
