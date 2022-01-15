Covid-19: Kerala suspends physical school for students upto class 9

-
-
Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the state government on Friday decided to suspend the physical classes of school students upto standard 9, till January 21.
The decision was made in the high-level meeting held today chaired by Chief Minister of s Pinarayi Vijayan, which said that a review meeting will be held on February 2 to decide whether to continue the restrictions.
The physical classes of standards 10, 11 and 12 will continue as earlier, due to the ongoing vaccination drive of the youth of 15 to 18 years.
The CM has directed health and education departments to coordinate and make arrangements to vaccinate students in 10,11 and 12 standards at schools.
Kerala reported 16,338 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Friday. Covid spread is maximum in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts, it said.
Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours, 3,848 people recovered from the infection. 20 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. There are currently 76,819 active COVID-19 cases in the state.
The chief minister has also directed concerned authorities to send message to devotees who had booked for darshan from January 16 to postpone the Sabarimala pilgrimage. The maximum number of devotees can be allowed will be decided after discussion.
