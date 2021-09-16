Covid-19 live: India considers resuming vaccine exports as cases fall
Coronavirus updates: WHO says progress is being in securing vaccines for Africa; India approves Russian vaccine for trial.
Last Updated at September 16, 2021 06:40 IST
A healthcare worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a woman in Yamuna Pusta, Delhi, on September15, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Coronavirus updates: The drug regulator has allowed Sputnik Light, the single-dose version of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine, to conduct phase 3 bridging trials in India.
India is considering resuming exports of Covid-19 vaccines soon, mainly to Africa, as it has partly immunised a majority of its adults and supplies have surged, Reuters reported on Wednesday.
India is considering issuing tourist visas after suspending the document in March 2020, ANI reported quoting an unnamed home ministry civil servant.
World coronavirus updates: A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech SE vaccine can dramatically reduce rates of Covid-related illness in people 60 and older, according to data from a short-term study in Israel.
Headway is being made in efforts to secure more vaccines for Africa, where less than 3.5 per cent of the population has been fully inoculated, according to the head of the World Health Organization.
Hong Kong sees no urgent need for boosters because the city hasn’t recorded a local infection in three months. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s commercial hub, is considering a gradual reopening starting next month, Bloomberg reported.
