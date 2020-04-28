JUST IN
Business Standard

Covid-19 lockdown: Delhi govt allows medical facilities, book shops to open

The operation of homes for children, disabled, intellectually disabled, senior citizens, destitute, women and widows, will also be allowed

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Civil defence officials wear protective suits to help a man who was lying on the roadside near Hebbal flyover during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru. Photo: PTI
Following the Ministry of Home Affairs' relaxation orders to various economic and non-economic services amid the nationwide lockdown, the Delhi government has allowed veterinary hospitals, dispensaries, clinics, pathological laboratories, sale and supply of vaccines and medicines.

The Delhi government has also allowed the opening of shops that either sell educational books for children or electric fans.

Apart from these, services provided by self-employed persons, such as electricians, plumbers or those repairing water purifiers will also be allowed during the remaiining days of the second phase of lockdown. The Delhi government has also allowed inter-state travel of health workers, lab technicians and scientists.

The operation of homes for children, disabled, intellectually disabled, senior citizens, destitute, women and widows, will also be allowed.

The relaxation on these services was already announced by the Centre in different orders after April 20. However, the Delhi government decided not to implement the relaxations at least until April 27, to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end on May 3, though many states have requested the Centre to extend the lockdown. A final decision is yet to be taken.
First Published: Tue, April 28 2020. 13:27 IST

