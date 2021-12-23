Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 23 new Omicron cases, count rises to 88

-
-
Maharashtra on Thursday reported 23 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, highest in a single day so far, the state health department said. The day before, not a single case of the new variant had come to light. The tally of Omicron cases in the state rose to 88. Four of the new patients are below 18 years, the official release said. As many as 17 of these patients were asymptomatic while six had mild symptoms, it added. Of the fresh cases, 13 were from Pune district -- three from Pune Municipal Corporation areas, three from rural parts and seven from Pimpri Chinchwad township. Five cases were reported from Mumbai, two from Osmanabad and one each from Thane, Nagpur and Mira-Bhayander. Further, 18 of these new patients were fully vaccinated, one was unvaccinated and four were not eligible for inoculation, being minor. Sixteen of these patients have history of international travel while seven others had come in close contact with them. Six patients had travelled to the Middle East, four to Europe, two each to Ghana and South Africa and one each to Singapore and Tanzania. Two patients are above 60. In 22 cases, the variant was identified by the National Institute of Virology (NIV), while in one case the report was received from the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), both located in Pune, the official release said. Of the total 88 Omicron cases reported in the state so far, 42 have recovered, the release said.
