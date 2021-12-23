Covid-19: Delhi records 118 new cases, one death; positivity rate 0.19%

-
ALSO READ
Only 5% houses covered by Delhi govt's 24x7 water supply pilot project
With 66 new Covid cases, Delhi set to open completely from Monday
How toxic Delhi air is leaving businesses in the capital gasping for breath
Delhi private hospitals see rise in cases of post-Covid complications
Delhi records 65 new Covid cases, one death; positivity rate 0.11%
-
Delhi on Thursday recorded 118 fresh Covid cases, and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.19 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
On Wednesday, the national capital had logged 125 cases, the highest since June 22, with a positivity rate of 0.20 per cent while no death due to the coronavirus infection was recorded.
The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi has risen to 25,103, as per the latest health bulletin. Five deaths have been reported in December so far.
The average rise in fresh cases in the span of last few days here is being recorded amid a jump in cases of the new Omicron variant of Covid in Delhi.
The number of cumulative cases on Thursday stood at 14,42,633. Over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.
On Tuesday, the daily cases count stood at 101 with a positivity rate of 0.20 per cent, while one death was reported.
Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported here in November this year, the highest count of fatalities due to coronavirus infection in the last three months in the national capital, according to official data.
Delhi had recorded four Covid deaths in October and five in September.
A total of 61,322 ests -- 56,054 RT-PCR tests and 5,268 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU