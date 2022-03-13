Covid-19: Mizoram reports 357 new cases, three fatalities in last 24 hours

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,20,786 on Sunday as 357 people tested positive for the infection, 46 less than the previous day, a health official said.

Three more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the northeastern state's death toll to 671, he said.

had reported 403 cases and one death on Saturday.

The state now has 3,032 active cases, while 2,17,083 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 319 on Sunday, he said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state stood at 98.32 per cent, while the mortality rate was at 0.30 per cent.

The state has thus far tested more than 18.64 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 2,003 on Saturday.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte said that more than 8 lakh people have been inoculated till Saturday, and 6.58 lakh of them have been fully vaccinated.

