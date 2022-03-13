Covid-19: Kerala records 885 fresh cases, 15 deaths in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Despite higher Covid cases, Kerala model still a success: Experts
Flood-affected Kerala to witness rains for 3-4 days more, says IMD
Kerala reports 3,777 new coronavirus cases; tally rises to 5,190,810
Kerala Plus One Second allotment list released; How to get admission
Minority scholarship: SC notice to Centre on appeal against Kerala HC order
-
Daily COVID-19 cases in Kerala dropped below 1,000 on Sunday with the state recording 885 fresh infections which raised the total caseload to 65,21,098 in the state.
The southern state also reported 15 deaths which took the toll to 66,808, according to a government release.
Of the deaths, 2 were reported in the last 24 hours, 4 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 9 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.
With 1,554 more people recovering from the virus since Saturday, the total recoveries in the state reached 64,44,624 and the active cases dropped to 8,846, the release said.
As many as 21,188 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 131 cases, followed by Ernakulam 122 and Kottayam 88, the release said.
Of the new cases, 14 were health workers, 4 from outside the State and 826 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 41, the release said.
There are currently 25,685 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 24,766 are in home or institutional quarantine and 919 in hospitals, the release said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU