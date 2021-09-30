Covid-19: Mumbai Mayor issues guidelines for reopening of schools

Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday announced strict standard operation procedures (SoPs) for reopening of school for classes 5 to 12 from October 4.

"We are ready with SoPs to reopen The consent will be taken from the parents of the students and it would be mandatory to give it in writing," the mayor said.

Earlier on Wednesday Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an order for re-opening of all in for classes 8 to12 from October 4 with all COVID-19 protocols in place.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal also had said that all COVID-19 SoPs issued by the government will be implemented.

As per the guidelines issued by the mayor, one class will have a maximum of 50 students capacity and only one student will sit on a single bench. Students have been also asked to come on an alternate days basis.

Pednekar further specified the Covid-19 protocol and explained that all have to be connected with nearby Covid centres. Mask and sanitisers will be given by schools but parents have to make sure one extra mask is kept in the student's bag and at least a small bottle of sanitisers too.

Maximum teachers are vaccinated but whoever is left shall get themselves vaccinated by visiting a nearby centre, read the guidelines.

Last week, the state education minister informed that the local authorities, collectors, and the commissioner had been told to monitor strict standard operation procedures (SoPs).

The education minister also clarified that there is no compulsion to attend physical classes. Students can attend online classes too. They will come to school only with the consent of their parents.

