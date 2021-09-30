Covid-19: Mumbai Mayor issues guidelines for reopening of schools

-
ALSO READ
Back to school: Gurugram, Delhi schools reopen to near empty classrooms
No state board exams for Classes 10 and 12 in Maharashtra: Minister
Gujarat government cancels state board exams for class 12 due to Covid
Delhi sets up six-member committee to prepare blueprint for virtual school
CICSE says will soon decide on conducting class 10,12 board exams
-
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday announced strict standard operation procedures (SoPs) for reopening of school for classes 5 to 12 from October 4.
"We are ready with SoPs to reopen schools. The consent will be taken from the parents of the students and it would be mandatory to give it in writing," the mayor said.
Earlier on Wednesday Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an order for re-opening of all schools in Mumbai for classes 8 to12 from October 4 with all COVID-19 protocols in place.
BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal also had said that all COVID-19 SoPs issued by the government will be implemented.
As per the guidelines issued by the mayor, one class will have a maximum of 50 students capacity and only one student will sit on a single bench. Students have been also asked to come on an alternate days basis.
Pednekar further specified the Covid-19 protocol and explained that all schools have to be connected with nearby Covid centres. Mask and sanitisers will be given by schools but parents have to make sure one extra mask is kept in the student's bag and at least a small bottle of sanitisers too.
Maximum teachers are vaccinated but whoever is left shall get themselves vaccinated by visiting a nearby centre, read the guidelines.
Last week, the state education minister informed that the local authorities, collectors, and the commissioner had been told to monitor strict standard operation procedures (SoPs).
The education minister also clarified that there is no compulsion to attend physical classes. Students can attend online classes too. They will come to school only with the consent of their parents.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU