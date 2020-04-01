Covid-19: Odisha, Andhra, Rajasthan defer salaries of top govt employees

Odisha defers salary of CM, ministers and bureaucrats

The on Tuesday issued an order deferring a portion of the salary of the chief minister, ministers and All India Service oficers as part of austerity measures to tackle COVID-19, an official said. In view of the economic impact caused due to and expenditures incurred to control COVID-19, the government ordered deferment of wages and salaries, he said.

As per the order, there will be a deferment of 70 per cent in the gross salary in respect of the chief minister, ministers, MLAs, chairpersons of all state-run corporations and elected representatives of all local bodies. Similarly, the order said: There shall be a deferment of 50 per cent salary in respect of All India Service Officers like Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFS). The order will come into force with immediate effect, the official said. Andhra Pradesh to defer salaries of govt employees The has issued an order on Wednesday deferring the salaries of government employees, including the Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers and IAS officers.

The order shall come into force for the month of March 2020, payable in the month of April 2020 and will continue to be in force till further orders.

The deferment of salaries/wages, remuneration, honorarium and pensions on a gross basis are as follows; 100% deferment in respect of Chief Minister, Ministers, MLAs, MLC, chairperson and members of all corporations, elected representatives of all local bodies and people holding equivalent posts; 60% deferment in respect of All India Service Officers viz., IAS, IPS and IFS;

50 per cent deferment in respect of all other government employees, including work-charged employees & persons engaged under the category of direct individuals' professions & through the third party, except Class-IV Employees and 10% deferment in respect of Class-IV, out-sourcing, contract, and the village & ward secretariat employees.

"The deferment shall be equally applicable to the serving & retired employees of all PSUs / Government aided Institutions, organizations, universities, societies, autonomous bodies and semi-autonomous bodies, etc. in respect of their Salaries/Wages/Honorarium/Pensions," the order stated.

"The G. O. released in this regard says that cessation of the revenue inflows and extra burden imposed on the State's resources to contain the epidemic and provide relief to the people affected/likely to be affected are the reasons for deferment of the salaries," the order added.

The order comes soon after the Telangana government announced salary cuts ranging from 10 per cent to 75 per cent for its executive, political representatives and employees. Rajasthan defers salary of CM, ministers and bureaucrats

The Rajasthan cabinet on Tuesday decided to defer a potion of salary of the chief minister, deputy chief minister, MLAs and government employees as part of austerity measures amid the novel pandemic in the state.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, it was informed that most of the industrial units and business activities in the state are closed due to the Also, functioning in several departments related to revenue collection has also been affected. Revenue collection has reduced by Rs 17,000 crore in March.

The state cabinet has decided to defer 75 per cent of the gross salary of March of the chief minister, deputy CM, ministers, assembly Speaker, leader of Opposition all MLAs, an official statement said. Sixty per cent salary for the March for officers of the All India Services, 50 per cent salary for officers and employees of state service and subordinate service and 30 per cent of the gross salary of other employees has also been deferred, it stated.

Officers and employees of all categories of medical and health services, police, Class IV employees and personnel working on contract and honorarium have been exempted from salary postponement, according to the statement.