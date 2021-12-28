Covid-19: Omicron, storms, disrupt air travel for fourth consecutive day

Flight cancellations that disrupted holiday stretched into Monday with thousands of US flights spiked during one of the year's busiest periods because of crews out sick with COVID-19 and now storm fronts creating more havoc.

Flight delays and cancellations tied to staffing shortages have been a constant this year. Airlines encouraged workers to quit in 2020 when air collapsed and have struggled to make up ground this year when air travel rebounded faster than almost anyone had expected.

With the arrival of the omicron variant, that staffing shortage has led to thousands of cancelled flights over the four days. According to FlightAware, which tracks flight cancellations, airlines have cancelled more than 4,000 flights to, from or inside the US since Friday, with over 1,000 US cancellations on Monday.

Delta, United, JetBlue and American have all said that the was causing staffing problems, and European and Australian airlines also cancelled holiday-season flights because staff were infected, but weather and other factors played a role as well.

Winter weather in the Pacific Northwest led to nearly 250 flight cancellations to or from Seattle on Sunday, said Alaska Airlines, and the airline expects more than 100 flight cancellations Monday. But it says that crew calling out sick because of COVID-19 is no longer a factor.

United said it cancelled 115 flights Monday, out of more than 4,000 scheduled, due to crews out with COVID-19. SkyWest, a regional airline based in Utah, said it had more cancellations than normal during the weekend and on Monday after bad weather affected several of its hubs and many crew members were out with COVID-19.

Airlines have called on the Biden administration to shorten the guidelines for the isolation period for vaccinated workers who get COVID-19, in order to ease staffing shortages. The union for flight attendants has pushed back against that, saying the isolation period should remain 10 days.

Air travel dropped steeply in 2020 and has recovered throughout 2021. Transportation Security Administration data show passengers screened at TSA checkpoints during the holiday season up significantly from last year on some days double the number of fliers or even more but generally still short of 2019 levels.

The US government requires vaccinations of foreigners coming to the U.S. as well as a negative COVID test of both US citizens and foreigners flying into the country. Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, said on Monday that the US should also "seriously" consider a vaccination mandate for domestic travel as another way to push people to get vaccinated.

The administration has at times considered a domestic vaccination requirement, or one requiring either vaccination or proof of negative test. Such a requirement could face legal challenges.

