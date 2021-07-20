Covid-19: Open primary schools first, suggests ICMR's Balram Bhargava

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Govt eyes faster rollout amid second wave fears
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Twitter showed warning signs before first case
Covid cases rising in rural India, but vaccine coverage is falling
Gland Pharma rises after bagging deal to supply Russia's Covid-19 vaccine
Third Covid-19 wave warnings being treated like 'weather updates': Govt
-
Children are capable of handling viral infections much better than adults and once districts decide to open schools, it would be wise to start with primary schools, said Balram Bhargava, director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research.
The latest findings of the national serosurvey show that exposure to Covid among children is similar to adults. Explaining the better response among children, Bhargava said young children have fewer receptors where the virus attaches. He also said many countries, especially Scandinavian nations, did not shut down their primary schools through all waves of Covid.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU