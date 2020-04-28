Covid-19 outbreak: CRPF commando chained by cops for not wearing mask

The has taken up with the Police the “unpleasant” case of alleged manhandling and handcuffing of its CoBRA commando by policemen and has sent a team to follow-up on the matter, officials said on Monday.



The force has written a letter to Director General of Police Praveen Sood, stating that the “unpleasant situation could have been avoided had the state police taken the hierarchy into confidence before making the arrest” of the jawan on April 23 in Belagavi district.



As per the CRPF, the state police informed them that Savant was outside his home to wash his bike and “was not wearing a mask”, and police personnel on duty asked him why he was not wearing a face mask.



The police report said the commando “started the altercation” with the beat constable and an another policeman accompanying him and “assaulted” them.

