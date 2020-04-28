Covid-19 outbreak: CRPF commando chained by cops for not wearing mask

-
ALSO READ
CRPF jawan diagnosed with Coronavirus symptoms, forces on high alert
Coronavirus cases in Karnataka rise to 18 with three new infections
Coronavirus: UP Police file 6,000 FIRs over lockdown breach, book 19,000
Flouting virus lockdown norms, scores reach Deve Gowda's grandson's wedding
Coronavirus scare: Normal life suspended as shutdown kicks in Bengaluru
-
The CRPF has taken up with the Karnataka Police the “unpleasant” case of alleged manhandling and handcuffing of its CoBRA commando by policemen and has sent a team to follow-up on the matter, officials said on Monday.
The force has written a letter to Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood, stating that the “unpleasant situation could have been avoided had the state police taken the CRPF hierarchy into confidence before making the arrest” of the jawan on April 23 in Belagavi district.
As per the CRPF, the state police informed them that Savant was outside his home to wash his bike and “was not wearing a mask”, and police personnel on duty asked him why he was not wearing a face mask.
The police report said the commando “started the altercation” with the beat constable and an another policeman accompanying him and “assaulted” them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU