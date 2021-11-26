Covid-19 pandemic: 402 new cases, 6 deaths in Karnataka

logged 402 fresh COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 29,94,963 and the toll to 38,193.

Discharges numbered 277, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,50,130, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban continued to top the list of cases (224), as the city saw 129 discharges and one death.

Total number of active cases in the state is now 6,611.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.60 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.49 per cent.

Out of six deaths reported on Friday one each were from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Hassan, Kodagu, and Raichur.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 224, Dharwad 85, Mysuru 25, Dakshina Kannada 19, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district headed the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,55,835, followed by Mysuru 1,79,675 and Tumakuru 1,21,049.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,34,272, followed by Mysuru 1,77,024 and Tumakuru 1,19,797.

Cumulatively a total of 5,29,98,710 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 66,805 were done on Friday alone.

