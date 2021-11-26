Kerala reports 4,677 new Covid-19 cases, 33 deaths in last 24 hours

Kerala reported 4,677 COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths on Friday, taking the total affected in the state to 51,12,789 and the toll to 39,125.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases --823, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 633 and Kozhikode, 588.

Active cases stood at 49,459, out of which only 7.2 per cent have been admitted in hospitals, the health department said in a release.

Recoveries numbered 6,632, taking the total cured in the state to 50,35,384.

A total of 56,558 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and there are 21 wards across 19 local self government bodies in the state with a weekly infection population ratio above ten per cent, the release said.

Out of those found infected on Friday, 16 reached the state from outside while 4,320 people contracted the disease through their contacts. The sources of infection of 308 are yet to be traced.

Thirty three health workers were also among the infected, the release said.

There are 1,69,347 people under observation in the state, of whom 4,805 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

