Covid-19 pandemic: Chhattisgarh logs 69 fresh cases, two deaths

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count reached 10,07,741 on Tuesday with an addition of 69 cases, while the death toll rose to 13,600 after two more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, an official said.

The recovery count increased to 9,93,748 after five people were discharged from hospitals and 14 others completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 393 active cases, he said. No fresh cases were reported in 19 districts, the official said. With 22,699 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,48,62,918, he said. Meanwhile, keeping with the Centre's directives, vaccine doses would be given to children in the age group of 15 and 18 years in and eligible beneficiaries can register themselves on the CoWIN app from January 1, an official statement said. Children aged between 15 and 18 years would be able to register on the CoWIN portal from January 1 and the vaccine option for them would only be Covaxin, officials said on Monday in New Delhi as preparations are underway to start inoculating children against COVID-19 from January 3. As per the instructions of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, healthcare workers, frontline staff and people above 60 years suffering from serious diseases will be given a third dose of vaccines from next month, the statement said. People in these categories who have received their second dose nine months ago will be eligible for the third dose and they can register themselves on the CoWIN app, it added. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,07,741, new cases 69, death toll 13,600, recovered 9,93,748, active cases 393, total tests 1,48,62,918.

