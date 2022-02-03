Covid-19 pandemic: Chhattisgarh records 2,454 new cases, 12 deaths

on Thursday reported 2,454 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,764 a day ago, taking the overall tally to 11,34,322, while 12 fresh deaths linked to the infection pushed up the toll to 13,895, an official said.

The daily positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 5.87 per cent, down from 6.15 per cent on Wednesday, he said. The number of recoveries reached 11,00,346 after 140 people were discharged from hospitals and 3,696 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 20,081, the official said. Durg recorded 286 cases, followed by Raipur 284, Rajnandgaon 192, Kanker 163, Bilaspur 156, Balrampur 104, Korba 92 and Raigarh 90, among other districts," he said. With 41,826 swab samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,63,92,908, the official said. Chhattisgarh's figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,34,322, new cases 2,454, death toll 13,895, recovered 11,00,346, active cases 20,081, total tests 1,63,92,908.

