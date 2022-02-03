Covid-19 pandemic: Haryana reports 16 deaths and 3,148 fresh cases

Sixteen more Covid-19 related deaths were reported in on Thursday as 3,148 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 9,58,841, according to a Health Department bulletin.

So far, 10.353 people have died from the infection in the state.

Gurugram district reported 896 fresh cases while Faridabad, Hisar and Sonipat reported 277, 193 and 215 cases, respectively.

Three people died in Gurugram and two each in Hisar, Panipat, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Kaithal districts, as per the bulletin.

