Covid-19 pandemic: Haryana reports 16 deaths and 3,148 fresh cases

-
ALSO READ
Check Haryana Steelers' full squad for season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League here
Haryana government extends Covid-related restrictions till February 10
Coronavirus LIVE: West Bengal govt extends Covid restrictions till Aug 31
Covid LIVE: Tamil Nadu govt announces new restrictions till Sept 15
Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, Odisha govt imposes more restrictions
-
Sixteen more Covid-19 related deaths were reported in Haryana on Thursday as 3,148 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 9,58,841, according to a Health Department bulletin.
So far, 10.353 people have died from the infection in the state.
Gurugram district reported 896 fresh cases while Faridabad, Hisar and Sonipat reported 277, 193 and 215 cases, respectively.
Three people died in Gurugram and two each in Hisar, Panipat, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Kaithal districts, as per the bulletin.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU