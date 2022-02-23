Covid-19 pandemic: Gujarat reports 305 new cases and five deaths

-
Gujarat on Wednesday reported 305 new COVID-19 cases, raising its overall tally to 12,21,581, while five more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.
Five more deaths in the last 24 hours took the state's tally of COVID-19 fatalities to 10,911, it said. At the same time, 839 patients were discharged, which pushed the count of recovered cases to 12,07,284, said the department in a release. There are now 3,386 active cases in the state, of which 33 patients are on ventilator support, the release said. District-wise, Ahmedabad reported 123 new cases, Vadodara 69, and Banaskantha, Gandhinagar and Surat 17 each, among others, it said. Vadodara reported two new deaths and Bharuch, Sabarkantha and Bhavnagar one each, said the department. As many as 1.38 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19, which raised the number of doses administered so far in Gujarat to 10.26 crore, it said. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and recoveries remained unchanged at 11,408 and 11,401, respectively, with no additions in the last 24 hours, officials said. There are three active cases in the UT, which has reported four deaths so far, the officials said. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,21,581, new cases 305, death toll 10,911, discharged 12,07,284, active cases 3,386, people tested so far - figures not released.
