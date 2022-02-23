Covid-19: Zero deaths in Mumbai for 5th time in Feb; 168 test positive

recorded no daily deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday for the fifth time in February, while 168 more people tested positive for the infection, said the city civic body.

Earlier, zero deaths were reported on February 15, 16, 17 and 20 in the metropolis. With addition of new COVID-19 infections, the city's caseload increased to 10,55,960, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,690, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin. On Tuesday, had reported 135 cases and two deaths. Also, 255 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 10,35,169, the BMC said. The city now has 1,228 active cases. The recovery rate of now stands at 98 per cent, while the case doubling rate has increased to 3,758, the bulletin said. At present, there are no active containment zones or sealed buildings in the metropolis, it added.

