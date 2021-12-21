Covid-19 pandemic: Mizoram reports 33 new cases, two more deaths

-
ALSO READ
Mizoram sees highest one-day spike of 938 new Covid cases; tally 32,083
Mizoram reimposes total lockdown in AMC area as Covid-19 cases rise
$32 mn World Bank loan for improving healthcare services in Mizoram
Assam-Mizoram: 6 Police personnel killed, 50 injured; Shah speaks to CMs
Mizoram to enroll children of Myanmar refugees in govt schools
-
Mizoram on Monday reported 33 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike in nearly eight months, taking the tally to 1,39,488, a health department official said.
The death toll rose to 533 as two more persons succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.
Sixteen fresh cases were reported from Aizawl district, followed by Kolasib (9), Saitual (5), Champhai (2) and Khawzawl(1), he said.
Meanwhile, an association of contractual National Health Mission staffers in Mizoram on Monday called off its indefinite strike, a day after the state government banned such a protest by health workers, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of National Health Mission Employees Union of Mizoram (NEUM) have not joined work since December 17, demanding regularisation of their jobs.They also sought medical reimbursement and travelling allowance for transfer.
A statement issued by NEUM said the ongoing indefinite strike was called off during the day, following an assurance from Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana that the government would take measures for regularisation of jobs of the NHM staffers.
The minister also said he would take steps for welfare of the NHM workers.
Health secretary R Lalramnghaka assured them of making efforts to fulfil demand and aspiration of NEUM, the statement said.
The indefinite strike severely affected healthcare services, amid a manpower crunch, sources said.
The Mizoram government had on Sunday prohibited observing of strikes or agitations by employees of the state health department during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the wake of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, there is an urgent need to keep a close vigil on the number of cases and any strike, if organised by any section or category of employees of the health department, would adversely affect healthcare service delivery, the order said.
It would be valid for six months with effect from Sunday.
Mizoram now has 1,652 active cases, while 944 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,37,303.
The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 98.43 per cent.
The state has so far conducted more than 14.82 lakh sample tests for the infection, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU