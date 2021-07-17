Mizoram reimposes total lockdown in AMC area as Covid-19 cases rise

-
-
The Mizoram government has
reimposed a seven-day complete lockdown in Aizawl Municipal Corporation area in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, over two weeks after easing restrictions, officials said.
The shutdown will be in force from July 18 till the midnight of July 24, an official order said.
Lockdown or other stringent restrictions may be imposed in other parts of the state by deputy commissioners depending on the coronavirus situation, it said.
The Mizoram government had eased restrictions in the AMC area from June 30.
The order said the trajectory of positive cases continues to rise with the daily average of new infections growing steadily from 55 in April to 202 in May to 381 in the first fortnight of July.
With the majority of fresh cases being reported from the AMC area, the imposition of total lockdown is necessary to curtail a further surge, it said.
Only essential services including water and electricity, healthcare and LPG distribution will function, the notification said.
All shops will be closed in the AMC area except those dealing with essential commodities, it added.
