Covid-19 pandemic: Mumbai sees 1,160 new cases and 10 deaths

Mumbai on Sunday reported 1,160 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 10,45,630, while the death of 10 such patients increased the toll to 16,612, the civic body said.
A total of 2,530 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. So far, 10,15,451 patients have recuperated from the infection in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a statement.
There are 10,797 active COVID-19 cases in the city.
With 46,307 tests carried out on Sunday, the overall test count reached 1,52,43,823.
Of the 1,160 new cases, 1,009 patients are asymptomatic, while 160 are hospitalised. Of them, 29 are on oxygen support. Out of the 37,573 beds, 2,268 are occupied. Mumbai's recovery rate is 97 per cent and the case doubling rate is 375 days.
Mumbai civic commissioner I S Chahal said the city's positivity rate has come down to 2.5 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
