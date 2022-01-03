Covid-19 pandemic: Nashik records 216 new cases and two deaths

The COVID-19 count in district of Maharashtra rose to 4,14,433 with an addition of 216 new cases on Monday, while two more patients succumbed to the infection, officials said.

Two coronavirus-linked deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll in the district to 8,758, they said. So far, 4,04,844 patients have been discharged from hospitals following recovery, 74 of them during the day, the officials said. As many as 30,33,762 swab samples have been tested till date in the district, of which 4,655 were examined in the last 24 hours, they said. Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pawar started the COVID-19 vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 age group at the Municipal Corporation's (NMC) Bytco Hospital on Monday. Half a dozen centres have been made available in city for the vaccination of children.

