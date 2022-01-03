Covid-19 pandemic: Nashik records 216 new cases and two deaths

-
ALSO READ
Nashik sees 113 new coronavirus cases, three deaths in past 24 hours
Schools to reopen for classes 1 to 7 in Maharashtra's Nashik from Dec 13
Covid-19 pandemic: Nashik sees 47 cases, 1 death and 70 recoveries
Nashik coronavirus update: 97 Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths, 102 recoveries
Nashik sees 28 Coronavirus cases, 1 death; tally reaches 412,549
-
The COVID-19 count in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,14,433 with an addition of 216 new cases on Monday, while two more patients succumbed to the infection, officials said.
Two coronavirus-linked deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll in the district to 8,758, they said. So far, 4,04,844 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals following recovery, 74 of them during the day, the officials said. As many as 30,33,762 swab samples have been tested till date in the district, of which 4,655 were examined in the last 24 hours, they said. Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pawar started the COVID-19 vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 age group at the Nashik Municipal Corporation's (NMC) Bytco Hospital on Monday. Half a dozen centres have been made available in Nashik city for the vaccination of children.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU