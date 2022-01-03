Covid-19: Kerala sees 2,560 new infections, 71 deaths in last 24 hours

on Monday recorded 2,560 fresh COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths, taking the caseload to 52,45,849 and the toll to 48,184.

Of the 71 deaths, 30 were recorded over the last few days and 41 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

With 2,150 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries reached 51,86,737 and the active cases reached 19,359, an official press release said.

As many as 43,210 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram logged the highest with 583 fresh cases, followed by Ernakulam 410 and Kozhikode (271).

Of the new cases, 16 were health workers, 48 from outside the State and 2,339 infected through contact, with the source of it not being clear in 157.

There are currently 1,04,506 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,02,281 are in home or institutional quarantine and 2,225 in hospitals, the release said.

