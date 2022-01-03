Covid-19: Kerala sees 2,560 new infections, 71 deaths in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Pinarayi Vijayan gets shocker as Kerala HC stays probe against ED
LIVE: Maharashtra reports 11,877 fresh Covid cases, 50 Omicron infections
Despite higher Covid cases, Kerala model still a success: Experts
Kerala sees 11,586 new Covid cases, 135 deaths; TPR dips sharply to 10.59%
AP reports two more Omicron cases, tally at 4; logs 94 new Covid infections
-
Kerala on Monday recorded 2,560 fresh COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths, taking the caseload to 52,45,849 and the toll to 48,184.
Of the 71 deaths, 30 were recorded over the last few days and 41 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.
With 2,150 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries reached 51,86,737 and the active cases reached 19,359, an official press release said.
As many as 43,210 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram logged the highest with 583 fresh cases, followed by Ernakulam 410 and Kozhikode (271).
Of the new cases, 16 were health workers, 48 from outside the State and 2,339 infected through contact, with the source of it not being clear in 157.
There are currently 1,04,506 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,02,281 are in home or institutional quarantine and 2,225 in hospitals, the release said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU