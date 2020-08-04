Covid-19 pandemic 'once in a century', but still 'in our hands': WHO

The chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the COVID-19 pandemic is "a once-in-a-century health crisis," but it is still "in our hands."

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a virtual press conference on Monday that the world has never seen anything like this pandemic for decades, and its effects might last for decades more, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Since we started probably recording, this is the first ever coronavirus-caused pandemic which has two dangerous combinations: it moves fast, and at the same time it's a killer," the chief explained.

However, he noted, although the crisis is very severe, there are still solutions and hopes.

"I'm not saying there is no solution now. Whatever happens in the next few months or years, I also believe that it's in our hands," he said.

"Since the outbreak started, many countries have shown that it can be controlled, or serious transmission can be suppressed," Tedros said, adding that he has mentioned many such countries in the past, including Spain, Italy, China and South Korea.

--IANS

rt/

