Coronavirus LIVE: India again sees 50000 cases in a day; tally at 1,855,331

Coronavirus latest news: India recorded over 300,000 cases in 6 days. US tally has surged to 4,861,794 and Brazil 2,751,665. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
A healthcare worker wearing PPE kit interacts with Covid patients children at CWG COVID Care Centre, in New Delhi on Saturday
Coronavirus update: India has recorded over 50,000 cases in the last 24 hours for the 6th straight day, taking its tally to 1,855,331. After conducting over 20 milion tests, India's positivity rate is now at over 8%. India's death toll now stands at 38,969. Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (4,50,196), Tamil Nadu (251,738), Andhra Pradesh (1,66,586), Karnataka (1,39,571) and Delhi (136,716). Among leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka chief minister Yediyurappa and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan have tested corona positive and have been hospitalised.
Coronavirus world update: Worldometer recorded 198,932 new cases worldwide in the past 24 hours. As many as 18,434,503 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 11,665,214 have recovered 696,802 have died so far.
Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates.
