Covid-19 pandemic: Rajasthan reports 9,669 fresh cases, 6 more deaths

-
ALSO READ
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Are coronavirus vaccines working? What the real world tells us
US extends expiration dates on J&J coronavirus vaccine to 6 months
Omicron can evade Covid vaccines' protection, antibody therapies: Study
Delhi's stock of Covid-19 vaccines to last for six days: Bulletin
-
Rajasthan on Sunday recorded 9,669 fresh COVID-19 cases and six more deaths, according to health department data.
Jaipur reported the highest number of fresh cases at 1,871, followed by 1,026 in Alwar, 909 in Jodhpur, 734 in Udaipur, 542 in Bharatpur, 458 in Barmer, 434 in Bikaner, 292 in Ajmer, 291 in Kota and 285 in Bhilwara, the data showed.
Of the latest deaths, two were reported from Jaipur and one each from Jalore, Jhalawar, Rajsamand and Udaipur. So far, 9,005 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Rajasthan, it said.
Currently, 63,405 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment. As many as 4,686 more patients recovered from the viral disease, it said.
So far, 8,84,97,789 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the state. As many as 8,56,46,347 doses have been administered to people aged above 18 and 24,65,710 doses have been given to those in the 15-18 age group. The 'precaution' dose has been administered to 3,85,732 beneficiaries, the data showed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU