Covid-19 pandemic: Gujarat sees 10,150 new cases, eight fatalities

Gujarat on Sunday reported 10,150 fresh positive cases, raising the tally of infections to 9,26,240, the state health department said.

With eight COVID-19 fatalities, one of the highest tolls in a single day in recent months, the number of deaths climbed to 10,159 in Gujarat, the department said in a release.

Of the total eight fatalities, two each were reported in Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Bhavnagar. One death each was reported from Vadodara and Tapi districts, it said.

On January 13, Gujarat had reported over 10,000 cases for the first time in the previous eight months.

A total of 6,096 patients were discharged on Sunday, which increased the total number of recoveries so far in Gujarat to 8,52,471.

Gujarat is now left with 63,610 active cases. 83 patients are on the ventilator, the department said.

At 3,315, Ahmedabad district reported the highest number of new cases in Gujarat, followed by 2,757 cases in Surat, 1,242 in Vadodara, and 467 in Rajkot.

A total of 1.38 lakh people were inoculated against COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of doses administered so far in Gujarat to 9.47 crore.

A total of 66,648 beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group also received the doses. The precaution dose was administered to 14,716 people on Sunday.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported 36 new COVID-19 cases and 18 recoveries during the day.

The UT has had 10,988 cases out of which 10,763 have recovered. The UT is now left with 221 active cases. The overall death toll due to COVID-19 stood at four, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,26,240, new cases 10,150, death toll 10,159, discharged 8,52,471, active cases 63,610, people tested so far - figures not released.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)