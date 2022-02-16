Covid-19 pandemic: Tamil Nadu records 1,310 new cases, 10 deaths

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu announces fresh lockdown restrictions against Covid for 10 days
Coronavirus pandemic: Tamil Nadu reports first case of Omicron variant
Tamil Nadu reports 703 fresh coronavirus cases in past 24 hours
Tamil Nadu announces fresh curbs to contain Covid-19 pandemic spread
Covid-19 pandemic: Daily numbers continue to surge in Tamil Nadu
-
Tamil Nadu registered 1,310 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths on Wednesday. These took the total count to 34,40,531 and the toll of fatalities to 37,956 so far.
The cumulative recoveries, including 5,374 COVID-19 patients getting discharged after treatment today, increased to 33,75,281. The total active cases, including isolation, as of today, decreased to 27,294 from 31,368 on Tuesday, according to a bulletin.
A person who returned from UAE and another from West Bengal added to the total of 1,310 fresh infections today.
The fresh cases peaked to 36,184 on May 21, the highest leading to the State government imposing stringent restrictions to contain the contagion. The numbers started declining from this month and the State saw 7,524 cases on February 5. The infections fell to 3,971 on February 9, further to 1,634 on February 14, to 1,325 on February 15 and to 1,310 today.
Chennai and Coimbatore, among the 38 districts in the State, saw cases fall. Chengalpattu recorded 110 cases, Erode registered 77, Tiruppur 66 and Salem 52. About 22 districts registered cases below 50.
With 842 people getting discharged today, the total recoveries in Chennai increased to 7,34,141 and the fatalities, including the two deaths today, increased to 9,050. The metro accounted for 7,47,791 positive cases. The active cases stood at 4,600, the bulletin added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU