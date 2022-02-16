Covid-19 pandemic: Delhi reported 766 fresh cases and five deaths

-
Delhi reported 766 COVID-19 cases along with five fatalities, while the positivity rate marginally declined to 1.37 per cent, according to data shared by the Health Department here on Wednesday.
With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,53,428 and the death toll climbed to 26,086, the latest health bulletin stated.
Delhi on Tuesday reported 756 fresh COVID-19 cases and five deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 1.52 per cent.
The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 56,112, it said.
Delhi had on Monday reported 586 cases with a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent, and four deaths.
The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.
It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.
Amid the decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation here has gradually fallen to 2,041 as on February 16.
The number of home isolation cases on February 1 had stood at 12,312.
The number of containment zones, which were also slowly falling in this period, registered a dip in its count to 13,183 on Wednesday from 37,116 on February 1, according to official figures shared by the Health Department.
The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic, was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible.
Families in several neighbourhoods tested positive, but medical experts said that since the infection had happened at the same time, the recovery too was quicker for the community as a whole. There was less chance of spread of infection as people were largely home-isolated with a very little number of patients needing hospitalisation this time.
