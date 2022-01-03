Covid-19 pandemic: West Bengal logs 6,078 new cases and 13 deaths

-
-
West Bengal on Monday registered 6,078 new Covid-19 cases, 75 less than the previous day's figure, pushing the tally to 16,55,228, the health department said.
The death toll also went up to 19,794 after 13 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the department said in a bulletin.
Since Sunday, 2,917 coronavirus patients have been discharged from various hospitals in the state.
The number of active cases now is 20,186.
In the last 24 hours, 31,030 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in West Bengal taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,14,99,077, the bulletin said.
