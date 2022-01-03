Madhya Pradesh sees 221 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 773

The COVID-19 tally in reached 7,94,461 on Monday with the detection of 221 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,533, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 7,83,155 after 56 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 773, he said.

With 61,474 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,38,65,695, the official added.

A government release said 10,34,44,724 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 10,00,901 on Monday.

figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,94,461, new cases 221, death toll 10,533, recovered 7,83,155, active cases 773, number of tests so far 2,38,65,695.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)