Covid-19 patients can take jab three months after recovery: Govt

The Union government has accepted a recommendation by the national expert group on vaccine administration that Covid patients can get jabs three months after recovery from illness. If a person catches infection after the first dose of vaccine, the second one has to be taken three months after clinical recovery.

These recommendations are based on the evolving situation of the pandemic and emerging global scientific evidence and experience, the said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier, vaccine was being recommended after one to three months of recovery.

Patients who have received the anti-SARS-2 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma therapy too have to defer their Covid vaccination by three months from the date of discharge from the hospital, the panel has said.

Also, vaccination has been recommended for all lactating women. The national technical advisory group on immunization, however, is still deliberating on whether to allow Covid vaccination in pregnant women.

The latest guidelines also said that a person with serious general illness requiring hospitalisation or ICU care should wait for four to eight weeks before getting the vaccine.

ALSO READ: UP: Covid outlier or data fudger?

There is no need for screening of the vaccine recipients through a rapid antigen test before vaccination, according to the committee. An individual can also donate blood after 14 days of either receiving the vaccine or testing RT-PCR negative.

“The has written to States and union territories to direct the concerned officials to take note of these recommendations and undertake necessary action for their effective implementation,” the government statement said.

States have been advised to ensure effective dissemination of the information to service providers and general public, through use of all channels of information and communication in local languages. Government has also asked states to train vaccination staff at all levels.

Vaccine pipeline

A day after the assurance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that vaccine supply was being ramped up, the said it would supply 58.6 million doses to states between May 1 and June 15 free of cost. Information received from vaccine manufacturers showed that a total of around 48.8 million doses would be available till the end of June for direct procurement by states, the health ministry said. “This advance visibility will enable better and more effective planning by the states,” the health ministry said.

ALSO READ: Centre to provide 58.6 mn vaccine shots for free to states/UTs till June 15

The government has asked states and private Covid vaccination centres to publish their inoculation calendar on the CoWIN platform in advance. They have been told to desist from publishing single-day vaccination calendars. States have also been asked to prepare in advance a district wise plan for vaccine administration till June 15.

The Centre has asked states to prioritise the second dose of vaccines in the 45 plus population and healthcare and frontline workers.

Among other states, Delhi government has said it has exhausted its stock of the Covaxin vaccine for the 18-44 age bracket and has Covishield doses enough for just two more days.