Covid-19: PM making a 'mockery of democratic principles', says Chidambaram

-
ALSO READ
Not enough that Indo-Pacific region is open, India must be so: Chidambaram
Covid-19 deaths in Gujarat under-reported: Congress leader P Chidambaram
Congress vs Congress on Kapil Sibal, infighting & 'leadership crisis'
Thank him for sparing 'a little time' for Covid: Chidambaram's dig at Modi
Does govt still believe farm laws are popular: Chidambaram after Punjab win
-
Asserting that the COVID-19 pandemic situation is going from bad to worse, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan are refusing to own responsibility and are making a "mockery of democratic principles".
His remarks came after the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday showed a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day in India, raising the country's tally to 2,14,91,598. The active cases have crossed the 36-lakh mark.
"The pandemic situation is going from bad to worse. The insufficient supply of vaccines is a hard, bitter truth, but the government is in denial," Chidambaram tweeted.
"In Tamil Nadu, not all among 45 plus are getting the first dose and a small number the second dose. Nobody between 18 and 44 is getting the vaccine," he claimed.
The situation in other states is not very different, Chidambaram added.
"The PM and the Health Minister refuse to own responsibility and are making a mockery of democratic principles," the former Union minister alleged.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU