JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Galwan clash: China suffered 35 casualties, say sources quoting US intel
Business Standard

Covid-19: SC says Centre should direct states to pay salaries to doctors

A bench of justices Ashok Bhushan, S K Kaul and M R Shah said that doctors and healthcare workers treating Covid-19 patients should not be denied quarantine facilities

Topics
Supreme Court | doctors | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India 

Supreme Court
The bench was hearing a plea filed by a private doctor raising questions on the Centre's May 15 decision that 14-day quarantine was not mandatory for doctors.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to issue directions to states for payment of salaries and providing necessary quarantine facilities to doctors and healthcare workers engaged in treating Covid-19 patients.

A bench of justices Ashok Bhushan, S K Kaul and M R Shah said that doctors and healthcare workers treating Covid-19 patients should not be denied quarantine facilities.
 

The top court asked the Centre to file a compliance report within four weeks on payment of salaries and quarantine facilities to doctors and healthcare workers and warned that non-compliance would be viewed seriously.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by a private doctor raising questions on the Centre's May 15 decision that 14-day quarantine was not mandatory for doctors.
First Published: Wed, June 17 2020. 14:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU