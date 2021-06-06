Covid-19 situation stabilising in Bihar; active caseload falls below 10,000

-
ALSO READ
Bihar 10th result out on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Puja Kumari tops
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 out on biharboard.ac.in: Direct download link
2020 wrap: Bihar went to polls amid Covid-19; NDA scraped through
Bihar Board exam 2021: BSEB 10th exam from today; all you need to know
Bihar Board 10th paper 2021 leaked: BSEB to re-conduct Social Science exam
-
The COVID-19 situation remained stable in Bihar where the active caseload fell below 10,000 and the recovery rate climbed to 97.90 per cent on Saturday when 1,007 fresh cases and 21 fatalities were reported.
According to the Health Department, the total number of confirmed cases to date has reached 7,12,197 and 6,97,229 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered. Altogether 5,340 people have succumbed to the contagion.
The number of active cases has dipped to 9,627. It had risen to over one lakh in the end of April and remained in six digits for more than a week. The recovery rate has been rising steadily and it has improved by over 20 per cent since mid- May.
The state has been under lockdown since May 5 and the restrictions seem to have curbed the second wave of the pandemic which has wrought devastation in Bihar, like in the rest of the country.
On the vaccination front, more than 1.10 crore people have received the jabs thus far.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU