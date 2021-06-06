Goa extends Covid-19 curfew till June 14 with curbs : CM Pramod Sawant

The government on Saturday extended the ongoing Covid-induced curfew till June 14, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, while allowing essential stores to stay open till 3 pm.

"Our government has decided to extend the state-level curfew till June 14. Timings for essential shops as defined will be increased to 7 pm to 3 pm," Sawant tweeted late on Saturday.

"In addition, shops and stores related to house or building repairs, monsoon preparedness, or rain protection & stationary items will be allowed to open," the CM added.

had imposed the first curfew on May 9 amid a surge in Covid cases.

