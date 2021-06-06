Haryana records 59 Covid-19 deaths, 723 new cases on Saturday

Haryana reported 59 COVID-19 deaths and 723 fresh positive cases on Saturday, taking the number of fatalities and cases to 8,664 and 7,61,637 respectively.

According to the health department, the latest deaths include five each in Bhiwani, Rewari and Hisar and four each in the districts of Panipat, Sirsa, Jhajjar and Jind.

Hisar reported the highest cases at 75, followed by Yamunanagar (67) and Panchkula (66).

The total number of active cases in the state was 9,974 and the number of recoveries was 7,42,999.

The recovery rate was 97.55 percent.

The cumulative positivity rate was 8.26 percent, the health bulletin said.

