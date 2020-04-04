Covid-19: Train coaches serve as isolation wards in Patna, Odisha, Gujarat

Coaches have been transformed into isolation wards by the in Patna and Bhubaneswar to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. The coaches were placed at Rajendra Nagar Terminal railway station, Patna in East Central Railway zone.

East Coast Railway is converting 261 coaches into isolation wards to prepare for a fight against coronavirus. Out of the 261, 46 coaches are being converted into isolation wards at Coaching Depot, Bhubaneswar.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that there are 2,547 positive cases in India, including 2,322 active cases, 163 cured/discharged/migrated people and 62 deaths.





70 to serve as isolation wards in Gujarat

Seventy coaches of trains are being converted into isolation wards for suspected Covid-19 patients in Ahmedabad Railway Division, an official said. First such coach with all the necessary medical equipment has been readied and parked at Maninagar railway depot.

Ahmedabad has been identified as one of the hotspots in terms of the spread of Covid-19.



"Seventy are being converted into isolation wards for suspected patients of These coaches will be stationed at five depots. At the Maninagar depot, 25 coaches will be set up as isolation wards," Ahmedabad Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Deepak Kumar Jha said on Friday.

Eight patients can be accommodated in every coach, he said.

"The coaches have been changed accordingly and all the necessary medical facilities have been added," he said.

Of the four toilets in each coach, one has been converted into a bathroom. A cabin for health workers has also been created in each coach, Jha said.





"People who require special medical care will have to be taken to hospitals, but those with mild symptoms who require isolation will be kept in these coaches," he added.

He claimed that 5,000 will be converted into isolation wards with quarantine facilities across the country. Apart from Maninagar, these coaches will be stationed at the railway depots in Ahmedabad and Sabarmati. Other two depots, which will have these facilities are Bhuj and Gandhidham in Kutch district.

So far, 38 persons have tested positive in Ahmedabad, of whom four have died.



