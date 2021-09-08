- Battle between DTH company Dish TV and YES Bank likely to escalate
- Qualcomm's chips to power Ola's newly launched electric scooters
- Drone use, satellite imagery for agriculture insurance may be a must
- Govt likely to give more sops to units in special economic zones
- Decoded: Using Account Aggregators to share, access financial data
- Tax portal 2.0 to integrate with bourses to track trade transactions
- New entrants leveraging technology to attract customers in MF industry
- India's school lockdowns have robbed a generation of upward mobility
Covid-19 updates: Kerala eases curbs; India vaccinates 17% of population
Covid live updates: India says it had given 700 million vaccine doses by Tuesday, with 76% of its population getting first of two shots.
Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | World Health Organization
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A health worker takes the swab sample of a woman to test for Covid-19 in Jammu on September 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Coronavirus updates: Kerala ended night curfews and restrictions on Sundays as a measure on how quickly the coronavirus is spreading had improved, said its chief minister on Tuesday.
India on Tuesday crossed the 700-million mark for total doses administered in the country. More than 76 per cent of the doses given so far were first shots, while the remaining 24 per cent were second doses.
Passengers coming from seven countries will have to take a test for Covid on arrival in India--irrespective of negative medical report before boarding or vaccination status, the health ministry has said.
World coronavirus updates: Three-quarters of US adults have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. The country hit the 70 per cent threshold in early August, four weeks beyond President Joe Biden’s target, Bloomberg reported.
Philippine authorities have deferred easing restrictions on public movement in the capital region, keeping the current curbs potentially through September 15, said a presidential spokesperson.
Myanmar’s junta said it wants to receive 10 million doses each in September and October and 4 million in November. The country targeted vaccinating half its population by year-end, said Bloomberg.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More