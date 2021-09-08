Night curfew, Sunday curbs to be withdrawn: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

-
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that it has been decided to forthwith do away with the night curfew and the "stringent intensified" restrictions on Sundays. The move comes as the state on Tuesday reported 25,772 fresh Covid-19 cases.
The CM said the decision to do away with restrictions was taken in the Covid review meeting as the TPR in the state, which was around 18.49 per cent in the last week of August, fell to 17.91 in the first week of September.
On Tuesday, the TPR was 15.87 per cent.
