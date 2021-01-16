Covid-19 vaccination drive begins today; all you need to know about it

With the country all set to roll out two Covid vaccines —Covishield and Covaxin — on Saturday, the health ministry has come out with directions for programme managers on handling the two jabs and detailing the precautions that need to taken. And, giving them a heads-up about the adverse events that may occur after a person receives the shot.

What are the basic check points? Under the emergency use authorisation (EUA), the vaccine is only for those above 18 years of age. If required, Covid vaccine and any other vaccination has to be done at an interval of at least 14 ...