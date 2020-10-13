Covid-19: Vardhan cautions people to be more careful during festive season

-
Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday cautioned people to be more careful and take the necessary precautions against coronavirus ahead of the festive season, saying the respiratory virus could show its effect more rapidly during the winters.
He said social distancing, wearing masks and repeatedly washing hands are crucial to prevent spread of the virus.
Vardhan said if the necessary precautions are taken by people, then the chain of transmission of the virus will break.
The next 2-3 months will have festivals and coincide with the winter season. As you are aware, the...respiratory virus could show its effect more rapidly during the winter, he said.
Vardhan, who is also the Science and Technology minister in addition to being the country's health minister, was addressing the directors of the institutes under the Department of Biotechnology (DBT).
He said if people act carelessly and forget about precautions while celebrating festivals, then COVID-related problems can aggravate.
If we want to win the war against COVID-19, then precautions are very important, he said.
Vardhan also said preparations are underway to make the coronavirus vaccine available to people when it is ready.
He also complimented the corona warriors for their work during the ongoing pandemic. He said at the start of the pandemic, the number of tests done in the country was small but the testing capacity has been ramped up significantly.
Similarly, equipment like the PPE had to be imported, but currently the country has the capacity to manufacture 10 lakh kits every day.
