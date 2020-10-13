Setting up oxygen production plants at sub-district level: Raj health min

-
Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Tuesday that there was a great demand for oxygen supply amid the coronavirus pandemic and the government was working on every aspect to strengthen the system.
The government is setting up oxygen production plants up to the level of sub-district hospitals. It is working on all points, including production of oxygen, purchasing cylinders and strengthening the entire system by removing all the shortcomings, Sharma said.
At present, there is a continuous decline in the demand for oxygen, showing that coronavirus infection rate is getting under control, according to the minister.
He said the state government had left no stone unturned to strengthen the medical infrastructure to fight coronavirus.
The government is making all necessary arrangements regarding oxygen-supported beds, ventilators and normal beds, Sharma said.
The health minister said one crore masks were being distributed throughout the state on the directions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
The economic condition of the country is not good and lockdown in such a situation is not the option to contain the coronavirus, the health minister said.
According to the experts, if people wear masks, follow social distancing, frequently wash hands with soap or use sanitiser and follow all other protocols, then the virus not spread further and its spread will also start coming down, he added.
