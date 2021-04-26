Covid-19: Vistara offers to fly doctors, nurses free of cost across country

-
ALSO READ
Vistara marks entry into Uttarakhand, starts Delhi-Dehradun flights
AAI to offload residual stake in Bangalore and Hyderabad airports
Vistara joins Covid-19 vaccine transportation drive, carries shipments
Vistara plans to roll back salary cut for select staff categories from Apr
GoAir bets on ultra-low-cost carrier model to consolidate market position
-
In order to help accredited organisations and hospitals amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, Vistara Airlines on Sunday offered the Ministry of Civil Aviation to fly doctors and nurses representing the government organisations, free of cost, across its domestic network.
In a letter to Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Vistara said the airlines will also welcome requests from accredited organisations representing the Centre and states in immediate need of air logistics.
"...we want to help government organisations/hospitals in immediate need of air logistics. We welcome requests from accredited organisations representing the Government of India and state governments/union territories. We will evaluate these to extend as much support as possible, based on the availability of cargo space," Vistara said.
It noted that the handling of ground transport to and from the airport would need to be managed by the requesting organisation, and the airlines will not be able to honour ad-hoc requests and packages at the airport for logistical and security reasons.
"We are also happy to fly doctors and nurses representing government organisations, free of cost, across our domestic network, and also fly them back on the conclusion of their service. The personnel who avail this service will have to mandatorily follow all the travel related SOPs and present relevant identification and documentation," it added.
The airlines said that due to the limited availability of seats, it will accommodate the medical professionals on a first-come-first-serve basis.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU