Covid-19: With 9,309 new cases, India's tally jumps to 1,08,80,603;

The daily new COVID-19 cases fell below 10,000 for the third time this month taking India'stally of casesto1,08,80,603, while fresh fatalities were recorded below 100 for the seventh time in February,according to the Union Health Ministry data updated onFriday
A totalof 9,309infections have been reported ina day. The death toll increased to1,55,447 with 78 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,05,89,230 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of97.32 percent,while theCOVID-19 casefatality rate stands at 1.43per cent.
The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh.
There are1,35,926 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country whichcomprise1.25per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16.It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.
According to the ICMR, 20,47,89,784samples have been tested up toFebruary 11 with7,65,944samples being tested on Thursday.
