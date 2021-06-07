Covid: Andhra govt extends curfew till June 20, but eases restrictions

-
ALSO READ
Jagan Mohan proposes central management of coronavirus vaccine supply
Andhra Pradesh places order for 40 mn doses each of Covaxin, Covishield
Andhra Pradesh CM's sister YS Sharmila to float party in Telangana
Reorganisation of Andhra Pradesh districts likely to be delayed
Andhra Pradesh mulling mega IT park in Visakhapatnam
-
The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday further extended the COVID curfew across the state till June 20.
The curfew duration, however, has been curtailed by two hours a day and will be in force from 2 PM to 6 AM after June 10.
The COVID curfew, first imposed on May 5, was supposed to end on June 10 but, at a high-level review meeting on the pandemic situation, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to extend it for ten more days.
A CMO release said all government offices would function from 8 AM to 2 PM daily till June 20.
Coronavirus cases have shown a significant decline in AP in the last two weeks and the daily infection positivity rate fell from a high of 25 per cent in mid-May to about 10 per cent now.
Consequently, the rush in hospitals has also reduced and there is a large availability of beds, both general and ICU.
Also, demand for oxygen has also fallen drastically from as high as 700 tonnes a day to 400 tonnes now.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU