Covid: Can't stay mute, intend to play complementary role to HCs, says SC

SC says its suo motu proceeding on devising national policy for Covid management is not meant to supplant HC cases

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court
SC says HCs are in a better position to monitor Covid situation within their territorial boundaries

Terming the massive resurgence of COVID-19 cases a "national crisis", the Supreme Court Tuesday said it cannot remain a mute spectator and made clear that its suo motu proceeding on devising national policy for COVID-19 management is not meant to supplant high court cases.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said high courts are in a better position to monitor the pandemic situation within their territorial boundaries.

There is a need for top court's intervention on certain national issues as there might be matters related to coordination between states, it said.

We are playing complementary role, if High Courts have any difficulty in dealing with issues due to territorial limitations, we will help, said the bench, also comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat.

Last Thursday, the bench took note of the pandemic situation due to sudden surge in COVID-19 cases as also mortality and said it expected the Centre to come out with a national plan to deal with distribution of essential services and supplies, including oxygen and drugs.

Observing that oxygen to patients infected with the virus is said to be an essential part of treatment, the top court had said it seemed that a certain amount of panic has been generated due to which people have approached several high courts seeking relief.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, April 27 2021. 14:07 IST

